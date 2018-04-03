WEATHER

Apex man captures 'pollen storm' on home surveillance camera

EMBED </>More Videos

It's springtime in North Carolina and that means it's time for pollen to fly!

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
Just watched the video above? We know what you're thinking, "Check out those flurries" - except, that's not snow, it's actually pollen.

Yep, that's right! It's springtime in North Carolina and that means it's time for pollen to fly - literally in this case.

RELATED: Is your phone showing snow this weekend? It's possible...

This video was taken Monday night by Apex resident James Fox.

He captured the "pollen storm" on the surveillance video outside of his home.



"I think it was dramatic last night because of the wind," he explained. "Driving home from our farm last night it actually impacted visibility. At times it was pretty dense, like fog, or smoke."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It was that drive home that made Fox check his cameras.

The first thing he thought when he saw the "flurry" surprise?

"Ugh, my allergies are gonna be horrible, and I can't wait till it rains," he told ABC11.

Fox said the winds were so strong, he thinks they helped trigger the cameras.

"I just noticed they (cameras) were getting triggered from the movement and thought it looked cool," Fox said. "I have a few other cameras as well, all of them were triggered to record."

Unfortunately, ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said the pollen is here to stay, or at least for now.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweathersnowspringwake county newstrendingApex
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Snow this weekend? Probably not
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
Winter Weather Advisory extended to Wake County, Warning issued for Orange
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
More weather
WEATHER
Why do rainbows appear as arcs?
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
Snow this weekend? Probably not
Rain Tomorrow
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman in serious condition after neighbors say she was attacked by dog in Durham
I-85 northbound closed at Red Mill Road
Sex offender arrested at Apex park
North Carolina one of 17 states to sue US government over census question
Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat
Campbell Uni. student accused of asking boy for sexually explicit photo
Duke surgeons perform groundbreaking HIV organ transplant
Show More
Panhandling ordinance won't deter Fayetteville homeless advocate
Man shot to death in Johnston County was wearing body armor
1 dead after police chase, crash on S. Eastern Blvd in Fayetteville
Snow this weekend? Probably not
Tractor-trailer crashes into barrier on Durham Freeway, driver hurt
More News
Top Video
Destined to be: Bullied boy adopts cat with same rare conditions
Campbell Uni. student accused of asking boy for sexually explicit photo
Durham authorities investigating another threat against Nordstrom
Tractor-trailer crashes into barrier on Durham Freeway, driver hurt
More Video