Woman in serious condition after neighbors say she was attacked by dog in Durham

A woman is in serious condition after neighbors say she was attacked by a dog in Durham over the weekend.According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a home on Bernice Street around 3:41 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a dangerous dog.Deputies captured a loose dog and transported it to the Animal Protection Society.A dead dog was also found at the scene.Authorities said they are conducting an investigation to determine what role the dogs played in the incident.Neighbors tell ABC11 the dog bit the woman.The dog's owner said it was an unfortunate situation and he wishes the woman was not injured.He was not home at the time of the alleged attack but he said he believes the woman trespassed on his property.Police said they are looking into whether that was the case.