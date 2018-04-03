TRAFFIC

I-85 northbound closed at Red Mill Road

Chopper 11 HD on the scene of a car accident north of Durham.

Interstate 85 is closed at Red Mill Road north of Durham due to crash.



The crash is at Exit 182.

Drivers should avoid the area.
