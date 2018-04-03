ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Durham woman wins scratch ticket's first $200,000 prize

Betty Lowe with her winnings. (North Carolina Education Lottery)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A Durham woman is the first person to win the $200,000 top prize in the $200,000 Pay Day scratch-off game.

Betty Lowe bought the $5 ticket at the Trinity Food Mart on West Trinity Avenue in Durham.

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,003.

$200,000 Pay Day launched in March with four top prizes of $200,000 and 16 prizes of $10,000. Three top prizes and 11 $10,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
