2nd suspect charged, sought in 2017 Fayetteville murder, shooting

Jonathan B. Dawson (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
A second suspect has been charged in connection with a September homicide and an attempted murder.

Fayetteville Police have obtained arrest warrants for Jonathan B. Dawson, 30, of the 60 block of East 97th Street, New York City.

Dawson is wanted in the death of Jaquan McBryde, 19, and the attempted murder of Paul Coleman, 18, on September 25 along Knotty Elm Loop.

Dawson is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy.

Fayetteville man arrested in shooting that killed 1
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit have charged and arrested a suspect in connection with a recent homicide.


Fayetteville Police previously arrested 18-year-old Cartier Simpson, of Fayetteville, and charged him with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious harm.

Detectives are encouraging Dawson's family and friends to have him to turn himself in to law enforcement.

1 dead,1 injured in Fayetteville shootings
Fayetteville police continue investigating shootings that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police say it all happened in the Lafayette Park neighborhood. Officers responded to several reports of shots fired of Knotty Elm Loop and


Dawson is known to frequent the Raeford Road corridor and the Hoke County area. Detectives also ask that anyone with information concerning Dawson's whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide and shooting is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homicideattempted murderfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fayetteville man arrested in shooting that killed 1
Top Stories
Former NCCU women's basketball players get big win after ABC11 I-Team report
Woman shoots and wounds 4 at YouTube before killing herself
Raleigh parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with student
MLK Jr. was scheduled to be in Durham the day he was assassinated
Woman in serious condition after neighbors say she was attacked by dog in Durham
51-year-old Durham woman dies in I-85 crash
Overturned truck crash closes NC 57 near Hillsborough
Left turns banned at 'dangerous' Apex intersection
Show More
Second teen dies after chase/crash Monday night in Fayetteville
Sex offender arrested at Apex park
North Carolina one of 17 states to sue US government over census question
Duke surgeons perform groundbreaking HIV organ transplant
Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Active shooter at YouTube headquarters in California
PHOTOS: House fire in Johnston County
Adorable dogs enjoying Easter
Easter celebrations around the world
More Photos