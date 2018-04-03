FOOD & DRINK

New Asian Fusion Spot 'CO' Opens Its Doors In Midtown

Photo: CO/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on Asian fusion fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 101 Park at N. Hills St. in the North Hills development in Midtown, the newcomer is called CO.

Occupying a 3,500-square-foot space on the ground floor of the AC Hotel, the restaurant focuses on upscale Southeast Asian cuisine, reports the News & Observer. CO's concept has proved popular, with six other locations in the southeast United States, including spots in Charlotte and Atlanta.

The wide-ranging menu makes stops across Asia with Saigon-style beef pho; Masa ramen made with drunken pork belly and egg in a tonkotsu (pork marrow) broth; Malaysian chicken wings soaked in coconut milk; and a Korean rice bowl featuring marinated wok steak, sunny-side up egg, kimchi and pickled carrots.

CO has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Ron W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 19th, said, "From the sleek and modern interior to the diverse menu (Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese), CO was hitting on all cylinders for me. ... Shockingly, portions are large at CO with items from $5 to $15, very affordable. Especially for North Hills. Overall, I was really impressed with the concept and expect it to do well."

And Megan G. said, "Nice location in North Hills near one of the new hotels. Plenty of parking decks around. We were hoping for more sushi on the menu, but there was a nice mix of dumplings, spring rolls, noodle dishes, soups and entrees."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. CO is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.
