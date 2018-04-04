U.S. & WORLD

Police using unusual sketch to nab England burglary suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

A police department in England is hoping all the attention over a computer-generated sketch will help them find a burglary suspect. (WTVD)

ENGLAND --
A police department in England is hoping all the attention over a computer-generated sketch will help them find a burglary suspect.

Some wondered if this was for real or if there had been a mistake.

The police department in Warwickshire said they produced the sketch based on the victim's description.



The man and another suspect are accused of stealing money from a female victim.

Twitter users are begging the police to release the man's mugshot once he's been arrested.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldburglarysketch
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
'Condom snorting' trend could make your teen sick
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Storms headed our way
Frontier announces additional nonstop flights to 3 cities from RDU
Hundreds gather in Memphis for 50th anniversary of MLK assassination
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
'Bittersweet': Fans react to last episode of 'Fixer Upper'
Man shot near Raleigh apartment complex
Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old NC girl
Deputies: NC day care worker accused of pulling out girl's hair
Show More
Man shot, killed in Durham identified
1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving SUV, 18-wheeler on NC 57
Woman shoots and wounds 3 at YouTube before killing herself
Former NCCU women's basketball players get big win after ABC11 I-Team report
Second teen dies after chase/crash Monday night in Fayetteville
More News
Top Video
Left turns banned - for now - at 'dangerous' Apex intersection
Man shot, killed in Durham identified
1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving SUV, 18-wheeler on NC 57
51-year-old Durham woman dies in I-85 crash
More Video