Hundreds gather in Memphis for 50th anniversary of MLK assassination

MEMPHIS, TN --
Hundreds are gathering in Memphis on Wednesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.


Today the NAACP, joined by local members from North Carolina, will help lead the one-mile "I Am Man" march in Wednesday morning at 8:00/CT.



The rally and processional will be a re-enactment of the 1968 "I Am Man" by Memphis' sanitation workers for labor justice.

The march will end at Mason Temple.

This is the church where Dr. King delivered his famous mountaintop speech the night before he was assassinated.

Then later in the morning, there will be daylong tributes from the MLK 50 main stage at the Lorraine Hotel, also known as the National Civil Rights Museum.

This event will include musical performances, spoken words, and dances.


Later this afternoon, there will be a three-hour tribute dedicated to celebrating and reflecting on the life of Dr. King.

At 3:30/CT, there will be a Wreath Laying Ceremony on the second-floor of the balcony outside room 306 where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

That moment will be followed by remarks from civil rights icons, among them Rev. Dr. William Barber from North Carolina.

Then at 6:01/CT church bells will ring 39 times in Memphis and across the nation.

The sound will represent the number of years Dr. King was alive.
