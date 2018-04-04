CRIME

Cary teenager charged with armed robbery of two other teens

A Cary teenager is behind bars accused of robbing two other teens at gunpoint.

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Cary teenager is behind bars accused of robbing two other teens at gunpoint.

Cary police say 17-year-old Adam Jacob Schneeweis, of Milley Brook Court, along with an unknown accomplice robbed two boys with a handgun.

The four were driving near downtown Cary just before midnight on Saturday, Feb. 24 when Schneeweis robbed the 13- and 14-year-olds of $230, according to investigators.

Police say the two victims were then put out of the car on Harrison Avenue between Page Street and Faculty Avenue.

Schneeweis is charged with conspiring to commit armed robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Wake County school officials say Schneeweis is a junior at Apex High School.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they are still trying to identify Schneeweis' co-conspirator.
