Adoptive parents charged with murder in death of Rowan County girl

A North Carolina district attorney says he will seek the death penalty against the adoptive father of a teenager who was missing for years before her body was found in South Carolina.The judge presiding over a hearing in Salisbury on Wednesday confirmed the decision by the district attorney's office to try the case against Sandy Parsons as a capitol murder case.Sandy Parsons is charged with murder in the death of Erica Parsons, whose body was found in 2016. A grand jury indicted Parsons and his wife, Casey, in February for multiple charges, including first-degree murder. In 2016, Sandy Parsons led authorities to Erica's body in Chesterfield County, South CarolinaErica was reported missing in 2013. She had last been seen alive in 2011, when she was 13.