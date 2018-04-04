NCCU baseball player reveals mental, emotional toll of broken jaw

NC Central outfielder Mitchell McCrary has loved baseball since he was 4 years old, so getting a chance to play in college for the Eagles was just an extension of his dream.He was having an injury-plagued career already, but last April 1, 2017, things changed drastically.Squared up to lay down a sacrifice bunt vs Florida A&M, Mitchell instead took a 90 mph fastball to the face. His jaw was shattered, his teeth smashed into pieces.What followed was much more than just a physical recovery. McCrary battled mental and emotional demons as well. Demons that threatened to derail not only his baseball career but his life in general.This is the story of how he came out the other side, still a baseball player, and still smiling.Watch the video for full details.