Hundreds gather in Raleigh church for MLK50 event

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Hundreds of people packed inside Raleigh's First Baptist Church for a special service commemorating the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.
Playing MLK’s prophetic “I’ve Been To The Mountaintop” speech, delivered the night before his assassination. #MLK50 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/df6qo7jowe— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) April 4, 2018
Wednesday's event, organized by the Capital City Lawyer's Association, included speeches by NC Supreme Court Justices Cheri Beasley and Mike Morgan, along with State Rep. Chaz Beasley.
“This fight for equality is not just stories from the past... you are just as important to this fight as Martin Luther King was.”— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) April 4, 2018
— Hundreds are packed inside Raleigh’s First Baptist Church for #MLK50 service. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/oGekEAsbGs
The Rev. David Forbes, a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), delivered the evening's culminating address.