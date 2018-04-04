MLK 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Hundreds gather in Raleigh church for MLK50 event

A crowd gathered at First Baptist Church on the somber anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's anniversary.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Hundreds of people packed inside Raleigh's First Baptist Church for a special service commemorating the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.


Wednesday's event, organized by the Capital City Lawyer's Association, included speeches by NC Supreme Court Justices Cheri Beasley and Mike Morgan, along with State Rep. Chaz Beasley.


The Rev. David Forbes, a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), delivered the evening's culminating address.

