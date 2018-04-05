Berish pleads guilty and says he is indeed guilty of shooting a sleeping 10-year old girl through an apartment floor. #ABC11 https://t.co/kJ7b0J3SDy pic.twitter.com/Bb6Pgkze5U — Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) April 5, 2018

A man charged with firing a bullet that struck a 10-year-old Durham girl as she slept pleaded guilty Thursday morning.James Scott Berish, 23, of Durham, admitted guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen firearm after discharging a gun in his apartment in the 4200 block of Garrett Road in May of 2017.The bullet he fired traveled to the apartment below, hitting Daisy Medina in the abdomen.District Attorney Roger Echols said part of Bernish's punishment will be handled through a "groundbreaking Restorative Justice process."He faced up to 127 months in prison, but his plea deal allows him to serve supervised probation. He must also pay $1,380, speak at gun safety and awareness programs, and provide a gift of art supplies to the Daisy.As the prosecution and defense delivered their closing statements, the people in the courtroom erupted into cheer as Assistant DA Kendra Montgomery said Berish did the right thing by taking responsibility for his actions."Mr. Berish has taken responsibility in a way that is very rare. He is a man that I have been proud to hug, to listen to, to share a meal with, and I would like to say that I am proud to know you, James.""After I found out it was a little girl involved I turned myself in," Berish said. "I'm a grown man first. I don't hurt kids."Prior to his plea, Berish read a letter of apology to Daisy and her family and asked them for forgiveness.Family members were also given a chance to describe their emotions from the night of the shooting.The DA's office said this case is the first violent felony to ever proceed through a formal restorative justice program pre-trial in North Carolina.