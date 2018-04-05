HEALTH & FITNESS

3 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 348 for season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that North Carolina saw three new flu deaths last week, bringing the total to 348 for the season.

The state has seen a drop in flu deaths from last week's 11.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, spread by a virus.

Young children and the elderly are at greatest risk from flu and its complications.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.

