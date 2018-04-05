OPIOIDS

8 arrests made in major Chatham County prescription opiate operation bust

Left: Thomas Neil Moore, right: Alisha Denise Moore (Credit: Chatham County)

A major drug bust in Chatham County resulted in the seizure of 887 prescription opiate pills, 224 Xanax pills, 8.5 grams of marijuana, two vehicles and $4,647 in cash.

After eight arrests and 127 charges, investigators say the suspects owe more than $17,000 in drug taxes to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

The arrests were a result of a three-month investigation into an opioid prescription pill-sharing network.

Authorities discovered that approximately 600 opioid prescription pills were passing among members of the network each month.

Alisha Denise Moore, 36, of Bear Creek, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to traffic opiates more than 28 grams by transportation, two counts of conspiracy to traffic opiates more than 28 grams by possession, three counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to sell/deliver opiates and several other charges.

Thomas Neil Moore, 61, of Bear Creek, is charged with simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver opiates, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and several other charges.

James Kilgore, 66, of Siler City, Melinda Rose Kilgore, 65, of Siler City, Rebecca Diane Kilgore, 43, of Siler City, Donna Dowd Maness, 51, of Bear Creek, Mary Ann Patterson, 58, of Sanford and Willie Ricks, 71, of Sanford, are also facing charges.
