ABC11's Mark Armstrong just ate all the food at the Durham Bulls stadium on live TV

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --The Durham Bulls are officially opening season play Thursday, April 5 against Charlotte at 6:05 p.m.
ABC11's Mark Armstrong took full advantage of the food available at the Bull's stadium, and it's safe to say he will be back for more.
Opening Day is here. Are you ready? #ChampsReturn pic.twitter.com/UXuhedijKg— Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) April 5, 2018
Last season the Bulls won the Triple-A National Championship after defeating Memphis in the title game in Scranton, Pennslyvania.
Since 1998, the Durham Bulls have been able to hang plenty of banners: 13 South Division crowns, five International League Governors' Cup championships and a second dose of overall Triple-A supremacy.
