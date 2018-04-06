SPORTS

Peyton and Eli Manning visit Duke football head coach, train with team

Peyton and Eli Manning at Duke (Credit: Derek Jones)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Peyton and Eli Manning were in the Triangle this week!

The brothers visited Duke football head coach David Cutcliffe and trained with the team.

Cutcliffe, who was the former head coach at Ole Miss, recruited and coached Eli Manning back in 1998. After becoming Duke's head coach, he began inviting Manning and his older brother Peyton to Duke.

The Manning brothers were here alongside several New York Giants players.



The annual training session was started several years prior to Peyton Manning's retirement.

Cutcliffe, who has been a mentor to the Manning brothers, shared his thoughts on coaching.

"The effect or influence you have on your players should reflect long after you're no longer coaching them," he said.

Derek Jones, the associate head coach at Duke, tweeted out about the event:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsduke universitycollege footballDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Report: Cam Newton involved in collision with dump truck
Everything to know about this weekend's spring games
Voracek's goal leads Flyers to crucial win over Hurricanes
8-year-old NC golf prodigy wins tournament to tee off Masters
More Sports
Top Stories
Four charged with murder in connection to 2017 homicide at Motel 6 in Fayetteville
Triangle could see light snow late Saturday
NC Legislative Building getting heightened security measures
52-year-old woman dead in Harnett County house fire
Warrant: Uncle left 2 kids unattended while he drank at Crabtree Valley Mall
Report: Cam Newton involved in collision with dump truck
Raleigh police investigating several peeping tom cases near NC State
Fort Bragg soldier, 13 others injured when SUVs collide in Cumberland Co.
Show More
911 calls detail tragic scene that left two Cumberland County teens dead
Woman sues Idaho fertility doctor for using his own sperm
91-year-old Oak Brook man wins $1 million Powerball prize
North Carolina man dies when lawnmower rolls on top of him
Dunkin' Donuts giving away free cold brew coffee samples
More News