Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh shooting

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Brintons Cottage Street.At 4:51 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired.After they arrived they found a deceased adult male with gunshot wounds.Officers also found a juvenile male and an adult male with gunshot wounds; both were transported to WakeMed with serious injuries.Additional information is not available at this time.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.