North Carolina American Idol contestant hopes to bring title back to the state

NC American Idol contestant hopes to bring title back to the state

A North Carolina American Idol contestant hopes to journey on through the singing competition.

Shannon O'Hara,17, of Mooresville, hopes to bring the American Idol crown back to her home state.


"I've been singing for as long as I can remember," says O'Hara.

The teen says she's auditioned for other talent competitions but it never felt right.

"American Idol is the one I wanted... but I was never old enough to audition."

Her dream now a reality as she sailed through some of the toughest rounds the show has to offer.


O'Hara is self-taught on the guitar and took only a few years of piano lessons. "No one in my family can do anything music-wise, so I got all of it on me and not anyone else."

Her music style is a mix of Adele and soul.

Does Shannon have what it takes to become the next American Idol? Tune in Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
