SC resorts looks for people who threw carrots at alligator

Officials are looking the person who threw a carrot at this alligator (Credit: Jessica Miller)

FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. --
Officials at a South Carolina resort are looking for the people who harassed an alligator by throwing carrots at him, calling the action "a new level of stupid."

The Island Packet in Hilton Head reports the Fripp Island Resort Activity Center posted about the harassment Friday on its Facebook page.


Fripp Island naturalist Jessica Miller says the people were lucky because the alligator didn't respond and later slid back into the water

The Facebook post says Fripp Island has a description of the people who threw carrots. The fine is $200 per carrot thrown.
Violators could also face up to 30 days in jail for feeding alligators if convicted, according to South Carolina state law.

Wildlife experts say that most attacks occur when humans feed, poke or swim near alligators.
