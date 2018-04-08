Man shot, arrested after Knightdale robbery

Tevin Cameron Horton (Credit: CCBI)

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a late-night robbery and shooting in Knightdale.

Police said Tevin Cameron Horton, of Wendell, was armed with a revolver when he entered the N&A Food Mart on South First Avenue shortly before midnight.

Reports show Horton pointed the gun at the lone store clerk and demanded money.

The clerk, 32-year-old Basheer Aldafari, briefly struggled with the suspect over the weapon.

Aldafari then attempted to retreat to an area of safety within the store but was followed by the armed assailant.

Authorities said that's when Aldafari produced his own gun and fired at his attacker, who fled the scene.

Officers soon learned of a report of a second shooting near Delta River Way.

When they arrived, they found Horton suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the buttock and lower back.

Horton told officers he had been shot in a drive-by; however, video surveillance and other evidence easily placed Horton at the scene of the earlier crime.

Aldafari did not sustain any serious injuries during the attack and robbery.

Following his treatment at a local hospital, Horton was booked into the Wake County Detention Center on charges of armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police do not expect to file charges against Aldafari.
