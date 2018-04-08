ABC11's DeJuan Hoggard is 'Dancing Like the Stars' in Raleigh

ABC11 TOGETHER

ABC11 weekend anchor DeJuan Hoggard is 'Dancing Like the Stars' next weekend in Raleigh.

Similar to the popular ABC show 'Dancing With the Stars', community members from the Triangle area pair up with professional dancers to learn a routine and raise money for the National Inclusion Project which supports children with special needs.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE NATIONAL INCLUSION PROJECT

DeJuan has been practicing his moves since early February at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Cary.

DLTS will take place April 14 at the State Fairgrounds as part of the Southern Women's Show.

All proceeds benefit the National Inclusion Project.

To vote for DeJuan and donate to the cause CLICK HERE.

The dancer with the most votes wins. Every $1 = 1 vote.
