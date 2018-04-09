CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --Weddings are, for most couples, one of the happiest days of their lives. And one Charlotte couple is hoping to make their special day come true after a year of heartache.
Former Page High School sweethearts Mary Stanton Coltrane and Matthew Mills are trying to win the wedding of a lifetime through Kimpton Tryon Park's "Love Conquers All" contest.
One lucky couple living in the Carolinas will be awarded an all-expenses-paid, 100-guest wedding at Kimpton Tryon Park in 2019.
And this couple is just one of three finalists, hoping to win.
The Greensboro natives, currently living in Charlotte, met as teens, fell in love, and dated through college when Stanton was at UNC and Mills attended UVA.
But their story isn't all bliss, they actually had a rather trying year.
In March 2017, Stanton was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Determined to beat it, she underwent 12 rounds of chemotherapy.
While the happy couple hoped for the best, they got some devastating news a few months later ... Stanton's cancer was back.
Her best shot at a cure was a stem cell transplant, which involved new chemotherapy treatments followed by a three-week stay in the isolation wing of the hospital.
Throughout her ups and downs, one thing remained the same ... Mills was always by her side - and on a pullout couch.
And in December, Mills popped the question after nine years together.
Stanton completed the transplant in February; however, she still faces a year of maintenance treatments to remain in remission.
While their love has remained strong, the cost of medical expenses and treatments put a strain on the couple, which would make this win a gift they would always treasure.
The couple calls their wedding the "beacon of light at the end of the tunnel," adding that their bond is strong because they've already journeyed through the "for better or for worse" and "in sickness and in health" part of their future vows.
The hotel said they're searching for a couple that's overcome a significant challenge together.
Votes for these sweethearts can be made online.