Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery; suspects on loose

Burlington police are trying to locate three men accused of fatally shooting a person and injuring two others during a robbery Sunday night. (Burlington police)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Burlington police are trying to locate three men accused of fatally shooting a person and injuring two others during a robbery Sunday night.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Gone Fishing Sweepstakes located at 1365 North Church Street.

When police arrived, they found a patron and an employee suffering from head wounds - after being hit multiple times - and a security guard bludgeoned and suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The gunshot victim was pronounced dead at Alamance Regional Medical Center; the two injured were treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities have not released their names.

Police said during the incident, one of the suspects stole the guard's gun.

After the shooting, the three fled on foot toward Beaumont Avenue.

The suspects are three black males, between 5'10" and 6'1."

Suspect one was wearing a black face covering and dark clothing, suspect two was wearing a red bandana over his face and dark clothes, and the third was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Witnesses told police the men were driving a dark-colored vehicle.

Those with information are asked to call police at (336) 229-3500.
