Watch: Man wearing American flag climbs crane over in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A man climbed a tall construction crane some 200 feet above Hollywood Boulevard and stayed up there for hours before safely coming down. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A man climbed a tall construction crane some 200 feet above Hollywood Boulevard and stayed up there for hours before safely coming down Sunday night.

The spectacle attracted a mass of spectators on the ground watching as police officers and firefighters worked to try to convince the man to come down on his own.

The crane was near Hollywood Boulevard and El Centro Avenue in Hollywood.

He was wearing no shoes or shirt and appeared to be draped in an American flag.

He was spotted climbing and moving around on cables above the crane and slowly descending, then stopping on a platform for more than an hour as he shouted and gestured at the ground and waved the flag.

An urban search and rescue team joined firefighters and police officers who were trying to convince the man to come down.

After about three hours, police said they had the man safely in custody on the ground. He was being treated by paramedics.

It was not immediately clear why he had climbed the crane.

A man draped in the American flag climbed a construction crane high above Hollywood Boulevard.



Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trespassinghollywoodHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pregnant teen found dead near wooded area in Southern Pines
Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
After cancer battle, UNC grad tries to win 'wedding of a lifetime'
Authorities: Drunk man drove wrong-way down highway, injured woman
18-year-old dies after being found shot in car in Fayetteville
Over 40 injured in serious bus crash on Long Island
Man reportedly confessed to double murder in Facebook post
ABC11's DeJuan Hoggard is 'Dancing Like the Stars' in Raleigh
Show More
Facebook will tell you if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
Search underway for Fayetteville man at Singletary Lake State Park
Police: Wendell man shot while trying to rob convenience store
$4.7 mil raised for hockey team after fatal bus crash
22-year-old charged with armed robbery after fatal shooting in Raleigh
More News