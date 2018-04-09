Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing mother and friend in Tennessee

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee --
A manhunt is underway for a 23-year-old man suspected of killing his mother and friend, then confessing to the crimes on Facebook.

The two victims are the suspect's mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend.

East Ridge Police confirmed to WTVC that Mississippi Highway Patrol located Casey Lawhorn's vehicle in Jasper County, Mississippi, around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Casey Lawhorn was not in the vehicle, police said.

This comes after Casey's brother told WTVC that he had learned Casey was traveling southbound on I-59 through Mississippi.

The name of the friend has not yet been released as the next of kin has not been notified.

He is still believed to be driving a gold Ford Taurus with Tennessee license tag W0327L.

Casey Lawhorn is considered armed and dangerous.

