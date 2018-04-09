Southern Pines police are investigating after an 18-year-old pregnant woman was found dead near a wooded area Sunday night.According to officers, Aiyonna Clarice Barrett was found in a car on a dirt road near South Gaines Street around 7:45 p.m.At this time, detectives believe that this was not a random act of violence; however, they're calling her death suspicious.A cause of death will not be released until the State Medical Examiner finishes an autopsy, which is scheduled for Monday.Those with information are asked to call police at (910) 692-7031.