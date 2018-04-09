FORT BRAGG NEWS

Fort Bragg soldier arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution, felony sexual offense

A Fort Bragg soldier was arrested Sunday on several charges, including solicitation of prostitution and felony sexual offense by force. (Credit: Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fort Bragg soldier was arrested Sunday on several charges, including solicitation of prostitution and felony sexual offense by force.

Alejandro Cabrejos, 38, is also charged with assault by pointing a gun, sexual battery and kidnapping.

Police tell ABC11 that Cabrejos picked up a male prostitute off Bragg Blvd, held him at gunpoint, sexually assaulted him and then dropped him back off.

Cabrejos is being held on $625,000 bond.

The circumstances around the arrest have not been released.
