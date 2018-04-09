EDUCATION

Wake County students build innovation kits for fifth-graders

EMBED </>More Videos

Students building innovation kits.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
More than 150 students from 13 Wake County middle schools spent Monday morning creating innovation kits at the Raleigh Convention Center. The 14,000 kits will be given to fifth-graders in the district.

"The kids are putting together an artbot, which is a goofy little robot that makes art," said Cody Coltharp, of the Smithsonian Center for Learning and Digital Access. "It's really small. It fits around a cup and as the motor runs, it shakes and the cup moves and makes art."

Coltharp led the students in the exercise, held during Lenovo's Annual sales kickoff at the Raleigh Convention Center. Some kits include educational cards.

Lenovo and Intel are funding the kits, costing more than $50,000.

Students said they enjoyed building the robots. But more importantly, they say fifth-graders will learn from them.

"I didn't know what was going to turn out of it but it was pretty cool," said Salome Keza, Wakefield Middle School Student.

"They'll learn that engineering is a big part of our world today and these machines are just smaller versions of what computers really are," said Justin Cristinziano, Wakefield Middle School Student.

"It's very cool that they're doing something that really makes some of the next generation coming in feeling just a lot more comfortable," said Matt Zielinski, President, Lenovo North America PC and Smart Devices Division.

To build an artbot:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationfeel goodstudentswake county schoolsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Mom upset daughter issued decades-old book Blake Shelton once used
Report: 23 percent of North Carolina teachers are "chronically absent"
'It could've easily been us:' Raleigh student plans more activism
Why students have occupied a university building for a week
More Education
Top Stories
Missing toddler found unresponsive in the water in Durham County
Family of pregnant teen found dead in Southern Pines: 'We expect justice to be served'
Krispy Kreme property in downtown Raleigh sold for nearly $4.7 million
Veterans upset about travel reimbursement delays at Durham VA
Durham police warning residents about recent trend of 'paintball wars'
Police: Homeowner fired at intruders in Raleigh shooting
Garner man charged after girlfriend's 3-year-old son dies
Federal agents seize documents from Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen
Show More
Man arrested, charged in Rocky Mount burglary
NC man's speech at city council meeting about gun rights goes viral
Authorities: Driver accused in fatal Wake Co. wrong-way crash is in country illegally
Fayetteville PD seeks person of interest in death of 18-year-old
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for felony sexual offense
More News