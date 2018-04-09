Missing toddler found unresponsive in the water in Durham County

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in the water near her Durham County home Monday.Authorities say the girl had wandered away from her home with her dog.Paramedics worked to save the 3-year-old who was pulled from water behind a ranch-style home on Rougemont Road.First responders drove the girl in a golf cart up the hill before loading her into an ambulance.Durham County deputies are waiting on a warrant so they can search the home.At this time, it's unclear how long the toddler was in the water.