DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Durham police warning residents about recent trend of 'paintball wars'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are warning residents about a dangerous trend called "paintball wars."

Since April 3, the department has received 14 reports involving people shooting paintball guns.

Most of the incidents have been reported in the area of South Street and West Enterprise Street.

No one has been seriously injured but property has been damaged.

There's also been an uptick in these "paintball wars" in Charlotte and Atlanta.

Authorities say the paintball guns could be mistaken for real firearms and lead to deadly confrontation.

Anyone with information about the recent paintball incidents in Durham is asked to call 919-560-4600 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
