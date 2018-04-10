Cumberland County woman faces human trafficking, sex-related charges

Candace Grantham (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County woman is facing charges related to multiple sex-related crimes involving a teenager.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Candace Grantham, of the 3700 block of Cumberland Road on Monday.

Deputies executed a search warrant on her home Friday.
Grantham has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, malicious castration, felony conspiracy, first-degree forcible rape, and first-degree sex offense.

Grantham is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $175,000 bond.
