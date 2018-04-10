Torch belly fat with these 3 delicious and amazing snacks

Getting a flat belly doesn't necessarily mean you have to give up the snacks.PopSugar.com has three healthy snacks that can help decrease your belly fat:First up, try a sweet spin on a fruit favorite. Spread almond butter on a banana and top it with chopped pistachios. Slice it up and this high fiber, low carb snack only packs 114 calories.This is another fruit that fights belly fat. Blend blueberries into a delicious smoothie with vanilla Greek yogurt, almond butter, pineapple and kale. This tasty blend is under 300 calories.Finally, who doesn't love some guac? It's all natural, great for you, and full of fiber. To keep the calories in check, add Greek yogurt to the mix. You'll get the same flavor with fewer calories, so you can enjoy your snacks without the guilt!