Watch: Seymour Johnson airmen return home to heartwarming greeting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --The fight against ISIS may not be dominating the headlines, but it's still going on.
Some of the 200 members of the 336th fighter squadron front lines came home to a hero's welcome Monday night after a deployment in Afghanistan.
"These families serve just as hard as our men and women in uniform do and they have been waiting for them to come back and I just ... overwhelming, happiness - a million emotions all at once," Staff Sgt. Lindsey Scaggs. "We're going to see tears, laughing, crying, everything."
And their families can't wait to have them home, saying that have a lot of catching up to do.
"A lot of catching up; a lot of binge-watching Netflix and chilling," said Anne Wagner.
Watch the video for the full reunion.