North Carolina teen 'possibly endangered,' last seen at Walmart with unknown man

EMBED </>More Videos

North Carolina teen 'possibly endangered,' last seen at Walmart with unknown man

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Deputies said 15-year-old Amelia Hill, who was reported missing on Saturday, was possibly spotted by a surveillance camera at the Randleman Walmart.

According to ABC News, authorities are now working on obtaining search warrants so they can pore over the teen's social media accounts.

Amelia Hill



A female believed to be Amelia and an unknown man were captured on surveillance camera at the Randleman Walmart between 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Monday.



They were believed to be traveling in a white four-door Ford F-250 pickup.

She is s a white female with dark hair, 4'11", and weighs approximately 90 pounds.



Anyone with information on Amelia's location or the identity of the man in the surveillance photo is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at (336) 641-3355.

WGHP contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing teenagercrimeNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
N.C. State student charged with child sex crimes
Raleigh case serves as warning about rental home scammers
New charges in FBI probe involving four universities -- including NC State
Cumberland County teacher charged with assault on a student
Churches plan billboard message about guns along I-40/85
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Raleigh
Call to Troubleshooter stops Clayton woman from losing money
Arrest made in last week's deadly shooting in Johnston County
Show More
Tuberculosis case confirmed at Clayton High School
Fateful flight: Clayton woman adopts baby after encounter on plane
Death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines now investigated as double homicide
Toddler critical after being found unresponsive in Durham Co. creek
Hot light ON! Raleigh Krispy Kreme sticking around
More News