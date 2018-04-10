Death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines now investigated as double homicide

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3320720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Police are now investigating the death of an 18-year-old pregnant woman in Southern Pines as a homicide.Aiyonna Clarice Barrett, of Sanford, was found dead in a car on a dirt road near South Gaines Street around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night.She was pregnant will a full-term unborn child, who also died.In accordance with North Carolina General Statute, this case will now be investigated as a double homicide, "pursuing justice not only for Aiyonna Clarice Barrett but for her full-term child as well," police said.The family released the following statement Monday:Chief Bob Temme offered the following condolences to the family and friends of Aiyonna Barrett:Police are seeking additional information from the community and would like anyone with information to call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031 or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.