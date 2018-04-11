Motorcyclists 'Ride for Kids' with cancer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is holding its long-running, annual motorcycle charity fundraiser May 6.
Since 1984, motorcyclists have been raising money to help children with brain tumors, which are the top cause of cancer deaths in young kids.
Hundreds of motorcyclists will take part in the "Ride for Kids" event at White Oak Recreation area at Jordan Lake.
All proceeds will fund medical research that specializes in childhood brain tumors.
A minimum donation of $40 per motorcycle is encouraged.
More information about the event can be found on the foundation's website.