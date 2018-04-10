Arrest made in last week's deadly shooting in Johnston County

Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in the town of Princeton. (WTVD)

PRINCETON, NC --
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting in the town of Princeton in Johnston County last week.

The shooting happened last Monday in the 300 block of S. Elm Street.

Witnesses told police there was an argument, followed by gunfire.

A gunshot victim was found dead in the street in Princeton on Monday.



Michael Lorenzo Joyner, 34, of Columbia, South Carolina, was found face down in the road with a gunshot wound to the head.

Last Friday, police issued a warrant for 26-year-old Marcus Anthony Currie.

Currie was taken into custody on Tuesday at his home in Four Oaks. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say he recently had served three years in jail for possession of firearm by felon, speeding to elude arrest, habitual misdemeanor assault and habitual felon. He was released on post-release supervision on Sept. 13, 2017.
