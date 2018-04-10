Escape To NOLA: Your Low Fare Flight Forecast From Raleigh to New Orleans

The Big Easy topped the publication's list of 52 desirable destinations, just in time for the city's tricentennial celebrations. If you haven't yet purchased your tickets or planned your pilgrimage, it's not too late. Today's deals on flights, however, won't last forever.
So whether you're trying to escape to Bourbon Street ASAP or you're looking to build your trip around upcoming cheap fares, take a look at these forthcoming nonstop flights between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, sourced from travel site Skyscanner.
Perk up, bucket-list crosser-offers: this is your three-month flight forecast. Plan accordingly. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
April
If you're literally ready to get out of town this weekend, you can do it for $207 on Frontier. That has you leaving Friday morning (April 13) and getting back on Monday night (April 16).
If that spontaneity doesn't fit into your seven-day plan (or you're superstitious about flying on Friday the 13th), consider flying out Monday, April 23 and returning on Friday, April 27. You can get there for $81, flying out on Allegiant and back on Frontier.
May
Next month's best deal is fly out on Sunday, May 13 and return on Thursday, May 17. Allegiant will get you to New Orleans and back for $91.
If you're looking to build a weekend into your Louisiana adventure, plan your trip from Friday, May 18 to Thursday, May 24. You'll spend $205 if you fly out on Frontier and back on Allegiant.
June
School is out, and prices will start to climb. June's best deal is if you fly out on Sunday, June 24 and return on Thursday, June 28. Allegiant has the best bargain, at $123 for a round-trip ticket.
If you prefer a weekend getaway, check out flights during the second weekend of the month, which are currently listed at $175.
If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out upcoming flights to New Orleans here. Also, if you need to book a hotel room, here's a good place to start.
