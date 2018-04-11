Houston police have taken a gas store owner in for questioning after witnesses say he shot a customer after an argument over a Slim Jim beef stick in north Houston.Witnesses told ABC11's sister station KTRK that a group of men stopped at the Chevron gas station on I-45 and West Little York around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.According to reports, one man went inside the store to get a Slim Jim and got into an argument with the owner."This guy came running out of the store while I'm pumping gas yelling, 'You didn't pay for that Slim Jim.' He said, 'I did pay for the Slim Jim.' The next thing you know, this guy reaches in his back, pulls out his gun and shoots him," witness Kenny Allen explained.Police say the man was shot in the leg. He is now in surgery at Ben Taub Hospital but expected to survive.The owner is currently talking to investigators. There's no word if he will face charges.