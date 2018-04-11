Police seeking information from public in death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines

EMBED </>More Videos

No arrests have been made in the death of a pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines. (WTVD)

By
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) --
There have been no arrests made in the deaths of a pregnant 18-year-old and her unborn child in Southern Pines but police said they have pledged "an unwavering commitment to the relentless pursuit of justice" in the case.

Here's what we know so far:

  • Aiyonna Clarice Barrett, of Sanford, was found dead in a car on a dirt road near South Gaines Street around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night.

  • She was pregnant with a full-term unborn child, who also died.

  • The case is being investigated as a double homicide, in accordance with North Carolina General Statute

  • The family said in a statement: We are aware of numerous people speaking out on social media about their theories but none of those statements should be regarded as being made on behalf of our family.

  • Police are still seeking information from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031 or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.



PREVIOUS STORIES:

Death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines now investigated as double homicide
Pregnant 18-year-old found dead near wooded area in Southern Pines

EMBED More News Videos

The case is now being investigated as a double homicide.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundmoore county newspregnant womanteen killedhomicide investigationMoore CountySouthern Pines
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man dies 20 years after being abused, biological parents charged with murder
Man taken to hospital after tree falls on excavator in Johnston County
Rocky Mount baby found, mother remains missing
Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting on Easter in Zebulon
A big warm up is on the way!
Fayetteville police: Man carjacked woman at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Boehner reverses on marijuana, announces he's joining cannabis company
Airbnb gives Apex man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
Show More
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
Trooper: Man faces new charge in wrong-way death crash
Raleigh man who attacked police served time for second-degree murder
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
Paul Ryan won't run for re-election: 'I have given this job everything I have'
More News