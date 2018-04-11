SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) --There have been no arrests made in the deaths of a pregnant 18-year-old and her unborn child in Southern Pines but police said they have pledged "an unwavering commitment to the relentless pursuit of justice" in the case.
Here's what we know so far:
- Aiyonna Clarice Barrett, of Sanford, was found dead in a car on a dirt road near South Gaines Street around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night.
- She was pregnant with a full-term unborn child, who also died.
- The case is being investigated as a double homicide, in accordance with North Carolina General Statute
- The family said in a statement: We are aware of numerous people speaking out on social media about their theories but none of those statements should be regarded as being made on behalf of our family.
- Police are still seeking information from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031 or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines now investigated as double homicide
Pregnant 18-year-old found dead near wooded area in Southern Pines