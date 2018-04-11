

Aiyonna Clarice Barrett, of Sanford, was found dead in a car on a dirt road near South Gaines Street around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night.



She was pregnant with a full-term unborn child, who also died.



The case is being investigated as a double homicide, in accordance with North Carolina General Statute



The family said in a statement: We are aware of numerous people speaking out on social media about their theories but none of those statements should be regarded as being made on behalf of our family .

Police are still seeking information from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031 or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.



There have been no arrests made in the deaths of a pregnant 18-year-old and her unborn child in Southern Pines but police said they have pledged "an unwavering commitment to the relentless pursuit of justice" in the case.