A big warm up is on the way!

Steve Stewart 
It will really start to feel like spring in the Triangle on Thursday as highs reach the low to mid-70s!

A ridge of high pressure keeps building right on through the weekend giving us highs near 80 for a few days.

We will likely get some rain late Sunday and Sunday night.

Some isolated strong storms are also possible as the front moves through.

The timing is still questionable - some storms could be strong, but at this point, it does not look like a major threat of severe weather.

For Wednesday night, lows will be in the 40s.

Back to the low to mid-60s Monday, but that only lasts for a day! It looks safe to get your planting done...likely no more freezing temperatures this season!

