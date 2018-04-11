Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting on Easter in Zebulon

Kurt Lee Walters (Zebulon Police Department)

The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Zebulon on Easter Sunday has been released from the hospital and is now facing official charges.

Kurt Lee Walters, 30, is charged with felony possession of stolen property, larceny, assault on a law enforcement officer and resist, delay and obstructing arrest. Police say he pointed a stolen air pistol at officers before the shooting.

It happened at the Murphy Express gas station on East Gannon Avenue.

Police said the investigation started at a nearby Walmart when a man called 911 reporting he had a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation. The man told police he would wait at the Walmart.

Officers did not find him at the store but found him at the gas station.

Police said when officer Robert Prichard began speaking with him, Walters became combative, pushing one of the officers and producing a weapon which he pointed at the officer with whom he was speaking. A second officer, Nathanial Brown, fired one shot, striking Walters one time in the neck area.

The investigation revealed that prior to him calling police, Walters stole a Umarex, Model 40 XP, Air Pistol from the Wal-Mart.

Investigators believe that pistol was pointed at Officer Prichard during the encounter.

Walters is being held on $1 million bond.

Officer Brown is on administrative duty during the investigation.
