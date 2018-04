A Rocky Mount baby is safe, but his mother is still missing.Police announced on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon that Ja'Kari Joyner is OK, but they are still trying to find his mother, Etionne Joyner.Police did not specify where the baby was found.The 17-year-old Joyner was last seen Sunday at Greater Joy Missionary Baptist Church on Nashville Road.Police say she left the service with her son.If you've seen Joyner, you're asked to call Rocky Mount police.