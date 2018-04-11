Four East Carolina University students have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a fraternity house Wednesday.The search happened at the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity house, a privately-owned off-campus facility., it resulted in the seizure of marijuana, more than 2,500 Xanax bars and two shotguns.Grant Swanner, 20, Nolan Leonard, 19, Jordan Kowalski, 20, and William Carter, 20, were charged.Dr. Virginia Hardy, ECU vice chancellor for Student Affairs, issued a statement that read, in part: