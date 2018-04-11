A lot to cheer about: Wolfpack brings home two national trophies

The #NCState cheerleading team will be adding one more ring to their collection this spring. The story tonight on @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 @NCSUCheer pic.twitter.com/ueUIqt0b4s — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) April 11, 2018

The N.C. State cheerleading program brought home two trophies this year from Daytona, Florida.The Wolfpack won the Small Coed Cheer Division IA national championship and Game Day Division IA national championship.This is the first year the NCAA has had a competition division for "Game Day" style of cheer.Being the first year, the Pack wanted to set the precedent and make history as the first team to win that division.Although the program is split into two teams, they say together they are one family.Head coach, Harold Trammel thanks the athletic department at N.C. State for being so supportive and inclusive when it comes to the cheerleading program.He mentioned how football coach Dave Doeren and basketball coach Kevin Keatts have both personally visited the team and shown support.