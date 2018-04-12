PETS & ANIMALS

Wake Forest man injured in coyote attack

Coyote in the wild (Credit: National Park Service )

WAKE FOREST, NC (WTVD) --
Police are warning residents to be alert when they go outside after a coyote attacked a Wake Forest man earlier Wednesday evening.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened about 9:30 p.m. along the 3100 block of Lariat Ridge Drive as the homeowner was taking out his trash.

The victim defended himself by kicking the animal, but the coyote continued to attack. The homeowner eventually escaped by throwing a trash can at the coyote which caused the animal back away.

The coyote continued to lurk in the backyard until it was shot and killed by the homeowner's son.

Wake County Animal Control has been contacted and will retrieve the coyote to have it tested for rabies.

The victim suffered minor injuries and drove himself to a local medical facility as a precaution. He may require rabies shots.

In the meantime, police officials are urging area residents to stay alert and closely supervise children and pets when outside. If you observe a coyote, do not approach it and be sure to call the police department immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscoyotesman attackedman injuredanimal attackwake county newsWake ForestWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna off NC coast
Who wins? Bobcat and rattlesnake face off in sidewalk showdown
SC resort looks for people who threw carrots at alligator
Raleigh fertility clinic is one of the first in the nation to use therapy dogs
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
First responders cope with emotions after trying to save 3-year-old's life
Durham icon and co-founder of Chicken Hut dies on her birthday
Dead baby found in suitcase next to train tracks: Official
Widow of Fort Bragg soldier jumps with Golden Knights in honor of late husband
Man dies 20 years after being abused, biological parents charged with murder
Suspect in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center carjacking in custody
Apex High students return after being stranded in Europe
Man taken to hospital after tree falls on excavator in Johnston County
Show More
4 East Carolina frat brothers arrested after guns, drugs seized
Rocky Mount baby found, mother remains missing
Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting on Easter in Zebulon
Boehner reverses on marijuana, announces he's joining cannabis company
Airbnb gives Apex man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
More News