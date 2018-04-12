Polk County man accused of killing girlfriend, dumping her body in well

Jeremy Lynn Bradshaw (Credit: Polk County Detention Center)

COLUMBUS, N.C (WTVD) --
A man is accused of strangling his girlfriend and dumping her body in an abandoned well in North Carolina.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets Jeremy Lynn Bradshaw was arrested and charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of Karen Denise Jenkins.

Authorities say her remains were found near Columbus.

Sheriff Donald J. Hill says Jenkins was reported missing with the Spartanburg County, South Carolina Sheriff's Office. In January, Polk County received her missing person report from Spartanburg County.

The Landrum, South Carolina woman was 46 years old when she disappeared and was last seen on her way to Polk County in November. She was dating the Columbus man periodically for almost three years.

It is unclear if Bradshaw has a lawyer.
