Student with autism performs breathtaking version of Star Spangled Banner

A student at Ironwood High School student in Glendale, Arizona, gave a breathtaking performance of the Star Spangled Banner during a school pep rally on Friday, April 6.Ridge Brown, a Glendale resident with autism, performed for the first time in public since he learned how to play the guitar.The crowd broke out into a roaring applause following his performance.Brown's special education teacher, Sean Hegarty, shared the clip of Brown's performance on Facebook.The video reached over 8,000 views at the time it was originally posted.