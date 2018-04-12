COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Operation: Coming Home to build 'hero home' for injured soldier, family in Raleigh

U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Von Canon was the recipient of a new home.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Von Canon is the recipient of Operation: Coming Home's latest hero home.


The hero, who served in active 2006 to 2010 and in the reserves 2010 to 2014, had to have a titanium rod put in his leg after suffering injuries to his back, neck, and hip after a rocket attack in the Khost Province, Afghanistan.

Sgt. Von Canon, his wife, their 10-year-old daughter Arlette, 1-year-old son Ryan, and baby on the way should be able to move in later this year.

The specialized house in Raleigh is being built by Level Homes.

A "Raise the Roof" ceremony was held Thursday, instead of a groundbreaking.

Operation: Coming Home is a joint volunteer project by the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County.

The Von Canon's will be the organization's 17th home.

Operation Coming Home welcomed widow Ebony Onwordi and her family to their new home after they lost their husband and father, Ebony Onwordi.

